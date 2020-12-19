Twitter Left in Disbelief as India Surrender Meekly in Adelaide

India were handed a humiliating 8-wicket loss in Adelaide by Australia in the first of the four-match Test series on Day 3. India, who began the day in a position of strength could not capitalise and capitulated against some top notch fast bowling by the hosts, especially Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who took 9 wickets between themselves to shoot the visitors out for 36/9.
India’s number 11 Mohammed Shami retired hurt after being unable to avoid a short, fast one from Cummins, the last delivery of the Indian innings. Shami was sent for further scans, captain Virat Kohli confirmed after the match.
Incidentally, it happened to be India's lowest-ever Test score, beating the previous lowest of 42, set in 1974 against England at Lord's. This was also the first time in India's Test cricket history and the second overall that no batsman got into double figures -- Mayank Agarwal top-scoring with 9 runs.
The events of Saturday, 19 December left the cricket fans and experts in absolute shock with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Grant Elliot and Harsha Bhogle taking to Twitter to make their point.
Both sides now go to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test which begins on 26 December. India, remember will be without Kohli, and will be led by Ajinkya Rahane.
Published: 19 Dec 2020,03:26 PM IST