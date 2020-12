Twitter and Warne ‘Surprised’ as Paine Survives Run Out Review

"Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review! I had him on his bike and thought there was no part of his bat behind the line! Should have been out in my opinion," Warne tweeted after the incident.

"That was OUT. Jason Holder was right. If players can be in a bio-bubble for soooo long...let umpires should be doing the same. #AusvInd," tweeted former India opener Aakash Chopra.

However, the decision didn't cost India much as Paine got out after scoring just 13 and Australia eventually got bundled out for 195.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/56 in the 16 overs he bowled. Ace off-spinnner Ravichandran Ashwin was the next in line as he picked three wickets, including the priced scalp of Steve Smith, and scalped three wickets, conceding just 35 runs in the 24 overs he bowled. Debutant Mohammad Siraj also picked two wickets while Ravindra Jajeja picked the remaining one.

For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne was the highest scorer with 48, followed by Travis Head (38) and Matthew Wade (30).