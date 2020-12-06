2nd T20I: India Elect to Bowl First, Wade Leading Australia

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
India have made three changes to the playing XI that played the series-opener in Canberra. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Manish Pandey have been replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakul and Shreyas Iyer.
"We will bowl first. The pitch looks really nice. They (Australia) are missing Aaron Finch today, so we want to restrict them and chase it down. Chahal replaces Jadeja. Thakur replaces Shami and Iyer comes in for Pandey," Kohli said.
Australia have also made a bulk of changes. Regular skipper Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc miss out and have been replaced by Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams and Andrew Tye in the playing XI.
India hold a 1-0 lead in the series, having won the first T20I by 11 runs at the Manuka Oval on December 4.
Australia: D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(w/c), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye
India: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn himself from the remaining two T20Is on compassionate grounds due to a family illness. Starc, who arrived in Sydney from Canberra on Saturday, left the team bubble after learning of a family illness.
"There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch is no exception," said head coach Justin Langer in a statement.
"We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family," he added.
The left-arm pacer had missed the third and final ODI of the preceding series against India with soreness but returned to the line-up for the T20I series opener in Canberra. He had returned with figures of 2/34 in his four overs at the Manuka Oval in the T20I match which the hosts lost by 11 runs.
Published: 06 Dec 2020,01:18 PM IST