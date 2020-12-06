2nd T20I: India Elect to Bowl First, Wade Leading Australia

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India have made three changes to the playing XI that played the series-opener in Canberra. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Manish Pandey have been replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakul and Shreyas Iyer.

"We will bowl first. The pitch looks really nice. They (Australia) are missing Aaron Finch today, so we want to restrict them and chase it down. Chahal replaces Jadeja. Thakur replaces Shami and Iyer comes in for Pandey," Kohli said.