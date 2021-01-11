Tim Paine Fined for Dissent, Handed One Demerit Point  

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," said the ICC.

Paine landed in hot water after an expletive-laden response to an unsuccessful review of a decision against Cheteshwar Pujara on the third day of the match on Saturday.

"Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the Covid-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing," said ICC.