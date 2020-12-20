Sydney, Brisbane Tests Could Be Switched Due to COVID-19 Cluster

The third and the fourth Test of the ongoing series between Australia and India, currently scheduled to be played in Sydney and Brisbane next month, could be switched following a new Covid-19 cluster in Sydney.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia are mulling over the idea of taking the third Test to The Gabba and switching the fourth match of the series to the Sydney Cricket Ground. According to the cricket board, the leading option was still to play third Test in Sydney but if not, the third match could be played in Brisbane from January 7-11 and the fourth one could be played in Sydney from January 15-19, the report further said.