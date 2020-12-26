Sunil Gavaskar Cautious While Praising Ajinkya Rahane’s Captaincy

Further, Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that India's success on Day 1 should not only be credited to the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane. The 71-year-old praised Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Mohammed Siraj especially, for their spectacular bowling. Siraj, known for his expertise with the new red ball, was given a go at the bowlers only after the lunch break.

"It’s important for India to look beyond the fact that it’s only Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy. It’s the way Ashwin bowled, it’s the way Bumrah bowled, it’s the way Siraj made his debut. I mean imagine, being a new-ball bowlers, and you don’t get to bowl a single delivery before the second session. Only in the second session, you get to bowl in the 27th over but he showed great spirit in the way he came and bowled.

"These are the things we should enjoy. It tells you a lot about this Indian team that they were at the Australians and they got the early wicket. If they hadn’t got the early wicket, if Australia had gotten to a 60 or 70 for 0 kind of start, then their body language might have been different," Gavaskar added.

After bowling out Australia for 195 in the first innings, India finshed the Day 1 on 36 for 1.