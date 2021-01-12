Smith Overtakes Kohli; Pujara Moves Into Top 10 in ICC Rankings

Pujara, whose dogged half-centuries (50, 77) in the third Test helped India draw the match, is placed eighth, just behind his stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who lost one place. Rishabh Pant's scores of 36 and 97 have helped him gain 19 places to reach 26th position. Hanuma Vihari (52nd) and Ravichandran Ashwin (89th) too have gained after their fighting knocks, as has Shubman Gill (69th).

Williamson's 238 in the second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch has helped him reach the best ever-rating points by a New Zealand player and consolidate his position at the top of the list.

Meanwhile in the bowlers' rankings, off-spinner Ashwin dropped two placed to ninth and is followed by compatriot Jasprit Bumrah, who lost one spot.

No other Indian figures in bowlers' top-10. Pat Cummins continues to lead the chart followed by British pacer Stuart Broad and New Zealand's Neil Wagner.

