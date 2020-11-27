Smith, Finch Centuries Drive Australia to 374/6 vs India at SCG

This is the first time India are in an international game since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Quint Steve Smith | Image: Cricket Australia/Twitter Cricket This is the first time India are in an international game since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Smith made good a warning he had given the Indian bowlers when he smashed them to all corners of the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first ODI during 62-ball-100. This is the first time India are in an international game since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Australia with the centuries of Smith and Aaron Finch finished with a total off 374/6.

Smith’s glorious innings was after David Warner (69) and Aaron Finch had thwarted the Indian attack earlier with an opening partnership off 156 runs. Australian captain Finch won the toss and elected to bat in the series opener and backed up his decision with a fine century at the top of the order. Both Finch and Warner have an excellent record against India and continued in the same manner. Neither Jasprit Bumrah nor Mohammed Shami were able to keep things under control, and the Australian openers were helped out with some sloppy fielding. India’s first breakthrough though came in the 28th over when Shami’s yorker outside the off stump caught the edge of Warner’s bat through to KL Rahul.

Indian team in a huddle at the SCG.

In walked Steve Smith and survived an early LBW appeal with the help of a review before going through the gears. Smith smashed Chahal for a couple huge sixes and played the more aggressive role as Finch neared his century.

Finch however did not last too long after getting his ton and was caught behind off Bumrah as tried to up the ante with a ramp shot. Finch finished with 114 and also achieved a personal milestone when he became the second fastest Australian to reach the 5000-run mark in ODI cricket. Marcus Stoinis could not live up to the expectations after that and was caught behind off Chahal off the first ball, giving India a ray of hope in terms of slowing down the hosts.