Shreyas Iyer Could be Added to Test Squad for Australia Series

Shreyas Iyer could be in line for a Test debut during the four-match series against Australia in which the first game is slated for 17 December in Adelaide. Iyer, who recently led the Delhi Capitals to the final of IPL 2020, is part of the limited-overs squad for the Australia tour.
With the injury cloud looming large over Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, the Indian team management is considering Iyer as a back-up option for the second half of the tour, the Times of India reported.
“There won’t be any fresh player coming in after Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma’s arrival. The selectors picked a jumbo squad for this reason. If the need arises, Shreyas could be asked to stay back,” a BCCI source was quoted as telling TOI.
“As of now, the white-ball players are supposed to fly back before the Test series but there’s one change in the plans,” the source added.
Currently, the Indian Test team has eight batsmen including Virat Kohli, who will return to India after the first Test, and if Rohit does in fact miss the flight the options become limited. The BCCI had not named a replacement for Kohli in squad for the final three Tests.
India’s Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.
