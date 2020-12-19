Should Have Shown More Intent, Says Kohli After Adelaide Debacle

He lamented that the batsmen did not show enough intent.

"I think we should have showed a little more intent today. They bowled similar kind of areas in the first inning as well but probably our mindset was to score runs.

"To be honest, there were some good balls but the ball didn't do anything drastic. I think it was the mindset, it was very evident. It felt like the runs were so difficult to come by and the bowlers got confident. I think it was a combination of lack of intent and the bowlers hitting their areas," Kohli added.

Kohli will leave for India after this game to attend the birth of his first child. He, however, expressed confidence that the rest of the boys will perform well to make a comeback in the series.