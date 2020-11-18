Rohit Hasn’t Done Enough in Tests Yet, Hope He Steps Up: McGrath

The first Test which is the pink-ball day/night contest starts at the Adelaide Oval on 17 December.

Initially left out due to fitness concerns, Rohit Sharma was eventually added to the Test squad for the Australia tour and is expected to recover from his hamstring problem by then. India, however, will be without captain Virat Kohli in all but one Test in the four-match Test series after he was granted paternity leave. Ajinkya Rahane is the vice-captain of the Test team. "Rohit Sharma is a quality batsman who hasn't achieved at Test level what he should be achieving in my opinion. Maybe when Virat goes home, he might step up," McGrath was quoted as saying by The Sportstar.

Rohit, a very dangerous player in white-ball cricket, has taken his time to get going in Tests and has registered six centuries in 53 innings. He scored heavily in Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh in India but finished the previous Australian tour with a total of 106 runs from 4 innings. Against South Africa, Rohit was tried out as an opener, and the move paid off handsomely as he scored two consecutive tons including a double century. The Australian legend said out that once Kohli leaves India still have enough batting strength and that they should not be focusing on Rohit alone.