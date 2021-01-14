Records Make Aus Favourites, Can India Stop the Gabba Juggernaut?

Traditionally the starting point of the Australian summer, the Gabba in Brisbane has been nothing less than a fortress for the hosts in Tests. Australia have not lost a Test match at the Gabba since 1988 when the West Indies led by Sir Viv Richards won by 9 wickets.

Justin Langer and Tim Paine definitely won’t want to be the leaders under whom Australia’s unbeaten streak of 32 years ends and make no mistake, the bowling will be hostile, the comments sharper and the intensity at it’s peak. The series is locked at 1-1 and apart from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a place in the final of the World Test Championship is at stake.