Jadeja, Gill Shine as India Dominate Day 2 Despite Smith Century

India continued to fight back after the break even though Smith tried to keep them at bay for as long as he could with Pat Cummins (0) and Mitchell Starc (24) hung in there with him too. Smith, who breathed a huge of sigh of relief on reaching his century, finished with 131 when an inspired piece of fielding by Jadeja ran him out and put an end to the Australian innings.

Debutant Navdeep Saini picked two wickets as well while Mohammed Siraj took one and off-spinner R Ashwin, however, went wicket-less in the 24 overs he bowled and conceding 74 runs.

India continued to control proceedings after that as well with Gill and Rohit playing out the new ball, with a solid defence and a few very attractive shots, especially from the more inexperienced batsman.