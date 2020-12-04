Jadeja Leads Recovery After Henriques’ Strikes, India Post 161/7

Mitchell Starc, who wasn’t in the best form in the ODIs, was on the money from the word go and struck early, knocking over Shikhar Dhawan (1) with a beautiful swinging yorker.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul picked up the scoring with a few boundaries before Mitchell Swepson deceived the Indian captain for 9.

Sanju Samson, looking to make his case for selection stronger, had the perfect chance to stick it out and play a big innings but yet again failed to capitalize on a start. Moises Henriques had him caught at cover off a slower one.

Rahul at the other continued to chip away and completed his half century and was looking good for a big knock. He was though losing partners rapidly as Manish Pandey fell to Adam Zampa leaving India in a spot of bother at 90/4.

Rahul, who was looking to accelerate now, went for a big one over long on and became Henriques’ second wicket as the Australian bowling started to dominate proceedings. India at 92/5 had lost any of the early momentum Kohli and Rahul had given.