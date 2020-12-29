Points Deduction & Fine for Australia Due to Slow Over-rate at MCG

In what is more bad news for the Australian team after their defeat to India in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne is that they have been handed a fine and points have been deducted from their tally in the World Test Championship.
The hosts were fined 40 percent of their match fee and were deducted four World Test Championship points for their slow over-rate against India at the MCG.
Tim Paine's side were already smarting after a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat in the Test that levelled the four-match series at 1-1.
ICC match referee David Boon slapped the penalty on Australia after they were ruled to be two overs short of the target over-rate.
Sides are penalised 20 percent of their match fees and two World Test Championship points for every over they fail to bowl in the allotted time.
The penalty took Australia back to 322 points but they retained top spot on the World Test Championship table, ahead of India.
Published: 29 Dec 2020,02:43 PM IST