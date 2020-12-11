Pat Cummins Wants Bounce and Pace in Pitches for India Tests

"Saw the highlights. Spoke to Neser not (about) that particular ball (that dismissed Pujara) but just in general any thoughts on what he got out of the game and how he was going. Looks like he bowled really well and obviously Painey (Paine), right behind him, has a good eye over all of it. There are a few things we picked up and little areas, more reminders not having played Test cricket against them for a couple of years. It was good to chat with him. It was a ripping ball. If he gets to bowl it this summer I will be very happy," said Cummins from Adelaide.

The 27-year-old said that they have not made any specific plans as of now against Pujara but added that they would be better prepared this time.

"We haven't really spoken yet (about plans against Pujara). We only got into the camp a couple of days ago so I am sure we will sit down and have a couple of meetings...The bowlers we are talking to each other and come out with some plans but like always it is really important I concentrate on what I do as a bowler and same for the other guys. Of course you might tweak your plan slightly for a certain batter but hopefully couple of years on we all are better-equipped as bowlers and see what happens," Cummins added.

The fast bowler also dismissed concerns about Will Pucovski being vulnerable against short-pitched stuff and having a history of concussion-related problems will trigger a bouncer war between the two sides. Pucovski was hit on the head by Kartik Tyagi during the first warm-up game and has been forced to miss the second warm-up which started Friday. However, Cummins warned that if it breaks out, the Aussie bowlers will be up for the challenge.

"I don't think (it will be a problem) for Will who has been here for a couple of years and after scoring two double centuries back-to-back, I think he can handle that pretty well. If that (a bouncer war) happens good luck. Us bowlers will worry about what we want to do. Of course here in Australia with slightly bouncier wickets, we'll be trying to push the batter back, so we'll see what happens but I can't see it being too much of a headline grabber this summer," said Cummins.