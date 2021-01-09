Cummins’ Delivery That Got Me Out Was Unplayable: Pujara

Asked if Pant's dismissal affected him since he followed soon after, in the very next over, Pujara said, "I don't think losing Pant affected me but yes, when he was around I was more comfortable and we were building a partnership. I can't say that because Rishabh got hit and got out, I lost my concentration. I had all my concentration. It was a good ball."

Pujara, who was hurt on his right hand in the lead-up to the third Test during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 2, said the blow is still hurting but not as much as to affect his batting.

"I don't think it is putting any trouble in my batting. It is not easy. I wouldn't say that it is completely normal but this was expected. If there is a bit of pain, I can still manage it to play this game, because it is an important game. I couldn't have missed out."