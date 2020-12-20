Mohammed Shami Likely to Miss Remaining Australia Tests

After the match, skipper Virat Kohli had said that Shami was in a lot of pain and was taken to a hospital for scans.

"No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. He was in a lot of pain and couldn't even lift his arm. We'll probably know in the evening what happens," Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

If Shami is ruled out of the series, it would deepen India's fast bowling crisis as Ishant Sharma is already out due to injury.

The two teams will meet again in the second Test beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Team India will be without the services of Kohli and in his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.