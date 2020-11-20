Mental Fatigue Could be Decisive During India Series: Allan Border

Former cricketer Allan Border believes that while Australia are favourites in the series against India, what really adds an edge in their favour is that Virat Kohli will not be available for three Tests. "Very confident of Australia's chances, especially when playing in Australia," Border was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "The one thing that is in Australia's favour is Virat Kohli playing only the first Test. I think that is a big 'out' for India. He is irreplaceable at the moment as a batsman and a leader. Should be 2-1 to Australia," Border said.

For Australia, the presence of Steve Smith and David Warner mean they have a stronger batting unit to complement the already able bowling attack as they look to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from India. Border however has concerns about the sustainability of the bio-bubble and concedes he would struggle. "I can't imagine me being in a bubble. I don't know how the players will be able to cope with moving from one bubble to another. More than the physical fatigue, they will struggle with mental fatigue. Hotel, bus, ground and back. This routine for months will be hard work. It could play a decisive role in the series and Indians could feel more isolated than Aussies," the former captain explained. Australia’s first World Cup winning captain though is clearly fond of Virat Kohli.