Mental Fatigue Could be Decisive During India Series: Allan Border

Former cricketer Allan Border believes that while Australia are favourites in the series against India, what really adds an edge in their favour is that Virat Kohli will not be available for three Tests.
"Very confident of Australia's chances, especially when playing in Australia," Border was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
"The one thing that is in Australia's favour is Virat Kohli playing only the first Test. I think that is a big 'out' for India. He is irreplaceable at the moment as a batsman and a leader. Should be 2-1 to Australia," Border said.
For Australia, the presence of Steve Smith and David Warner mean they have a stronger batting unit to complement the already able bowling attack as they look to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from India.
Border however has concerns about the sustainability of the bio-bubble and concedes he would struggle.
"I can't imagine me being in a bubble. I don't know how the players will be able to cope with moving from one bubble to another. More than the physical fatigue, they will struggle with mental fatigue. Hotel, bus, ground and back. This routine for months will be hard work. It could play a decisive role in the series and Indians could feel more isolated than Aussies," the former captain explained.
Australia’s first World Cup winning captain though is clearly fond of Virat Kohli.
"He is an antagonist and plays aggressively. It is up to players like Kohli and teams like India, England and Australia to keep Test cricket alive from the growing threat of franchise cricket."
"We were hoping his baby would be born in Australia so that we can claim him or her to be an Australian!"
He also urges Australia to look for their next leader in Tests after Tim Paine and suggested that Smith may not be the best idea.
"We have no obvious choice after Paine. I don't think the selectors want to go back to Smith. The media will go all over the place and it will become a media circus which we don't need. Let sleeping dogs lie and allow Smith to just make as many runs as he can."
Border credits coach Justin Langer for making fans fall in love again with the Aussie team. "The win at all costs was not proving very popular. Justin has made the boys win, but with class."
Published: undefined