Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Australian Batter Matt Renshaw Sent to Hospital for Scans

Australia's left-handed batter Matt Renshaw has been sent to hospital for precautionary scans on his right knee midway through the morning session on the second day of the first Test against India at VCA Stadium, Nagpur, on Friday, 10 January.

A report by cricket.com.au says Renshaw, who was out for a golden duck off Ravindra Jadeja on day one, hurt his right knee in the warm-up before play on day two. "The 26-year-old left the VCA Stadium on Friday morning to undergo scans, with Ashton Agar taking his place on the field as India batted in their first innings," it added.