India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First

Live score and latest updates of India vs Australia today's T20 World Cup 2024 match
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
India are facing Australia in their last Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
The match is being played in St Lucia's Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.
Having beaten Afghanistan and Bangladesh, India's participation in the semi-final is nearly confirmed.
Australia, however, are in a precarious position after losing to Afghanistan. They will need to win this match, or hope that Bangladesh beats the Afghans.
After winning the toss, Australia asked India to bat first.
As expected, India have not made any changes to their team. Australia, however, have brought back Mitchell Starc in Ashton Agar's place, considering the track in St Lucia is not as spin-friendly as it was in St Vincent.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Toss has happened in St Lucia, and Australian skipper Mitchell Starc has won the flip of the coin. Australia will be bowling first!
Considering this is virtually a do-or-die contest, Marsh has announced the match to be a quarter-final for Australia. "It's a quarter-final, we are looking forward to it. This is a big challenge against India. We have had ourselves in this situation before, every game is a must-win now," he said.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, said he wanted to bowl first as well. "We would have fielded first as well. We wanted to chase. The wicket looks a bit sticky. I hope it doesn't change much," Sharma stated.
Although it has been raining in St. Lucia, the chances of rain disrupting activities are minimal, and no delays are expected at the start.
So far, St Lucia has suited the batters. Similar outcome can be expected today. The 200-run mark has been breached twice on this ground – by West Indies against Afghanistan, and by Sri Lanka against the Netherlands.
Matches played: 32,
India won: 19,
Australia won: 11,
No Results: 2
India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oh! How the tables have turned.
When India will take on Australia today, in St Lucia, it will be for just another Super 8 game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Parallels cannot be drawn between the importance of this game and the final of an ICC event.
Yet, India will be presented with an unique opportunity of obliterating the trophy hopes of that very team, which, time and again, had dashed the hopes of a billion – be it at the ODI World Cup, or the World Test Championship.
India are all but through to the semi-finals, unless they face a rather embarrassing defeat. Australia, however, will need to win, or hope that Afghanistan lose to Bangladesh in the next match.
Overall, the contextual significance cannot be overlooked. We will be bringing you all the live updates.
Published: 24 Jun 2024,06:49 PM IST