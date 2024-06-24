India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First

Toss has happened in St Lucia, and Australian skipper Mitchell Starc has won the flip of the coin. Australia will be bowling first!

Considering this is virtually a do-or-die contest, Marsh has announced the match to be a quarter-final for Australia. "It's a quarter-final, we are looking forward to it. This is a big challenge against India. We have had ourselves in this situation before, every game is a must-win now," he said.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, said he wanted to bowl first as well. "We would have fielded first as well. We wanted to chase. The wicket looks a bit sticky. I hope it doesn't change much," Sharma stated.