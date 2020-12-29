Let Ashwin Dictate Terms, Something I Never Let Spinners Do: Smith

"I've sort of taken it to them (spinners), been a bit more aggressive and made them change things. I haven't allowed that to happen, probably because I'm searching for just being out there for long enough," Smith added.

Smith has been dismissed twice by Ashwin in the first two Tests of this series. The Indian off-break bowler had him caught in slips in the first innings of the first Test and then at leg gully in the first innings of the second Test. He was then bowled down the leg-side off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings of second Test.

Smith, 31, has now played 13 Test innings in 15 months without a century, since scoring 211 against England in September at Old Trafford, Manchester, in September last year.