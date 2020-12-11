Bumrah Puts India Ahead After Batting Collapse in D/N Warm-up

Captain Alex Carey, a limited-overs specialist, was the top-scorer with 32 while Burns's opening partner Marcus Harris scored 26.

For India, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each, with the former conceding 19 runs and the latter 29. Bumrah took two for 33. Siraj took one for 26.

The Australia A batsmen took a few blows as the Indian bowlers looked charged up. Earlier in the day, it was a Bumrah show as the Indian batting, without Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul who were all resting, collapsed after a good start.

Although Mayank Agarwal, who did well on the last tour against the new ball, could make just two, youngsters Prithvi Shaw (40 off 29 balls) and Shubman Gill (43 off 58) played aggressively to add 63 for the second wicket in just 6.3 overs.

However, the Australia A bowling, led by Sean Abbott ran through the Indian middle and lower order. Abbott, who is part of the Test squad, took 3 for 46 and fellow right-arm pacer Jack Wildermuth took three for 13 as the Ajinkya Rahane-led India collapsed to 123 for nine. Green took one for 20 before he was hit on his head by a Bumrah shot and had to be substituted with Patrick Rowe.

Bumrah and Siraj then took India to their eventual total to bring some respect to the innings.