Bumrah, Shami Know How to Tackle Australia’s Batting: Pujara

He said that overcoming the challenges of playing their first overseas D/N Test will have to happen collectively.

The return of David Warner and Steve Smith's does make the hosts Australia stronger but India’s Cheteshwar Pujara believes the visiting bowlers are good enough to dismantle the opposition and repeat the success from the previous tour. Warner and Smith had both missed India’s previous visit to Australia as they were serving ball-tampering bans. The upcoming Tests are scheduled to start on December 17. "It (Australian batting line-up) will be a little stronger than what it was in 2018-19 but then victories don't come easy. If you want to win away from home, you need to work hard," India's dependable No. 3 told PTI.

Pujara, who scored more than 500-runs in the historic 2-1 series win, has faith in the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami and said they are capable of troubling the Australian batting. "No doubt Smith, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are great players. But the good part about our current crop of bowlers is that most of them play in the same series and our bowling unit will also not be very different to what it was in 2018-19." "They know how to be successful in Australia as they have enjoyed success there in the past. They have their game-plans in place and if we can execute them well, they are capable of getting Smith, Warner and Labuschagne out quickly. "If we can do what we have done in the past, I am sure we have every chance of winning the series again."

The opening Test in Adelaide is a Day-Night game and batting against the pink kookaburra during the twilight session will pose its own set of challenges, said the man who is nearing 6000 Test runs (5840 in 77 games) with 18 hundreds in his kitty. "It will be a different challenge altogether playing with pink ball as pace and bounce also changes. We will be playing with pink kookaburra in Australia (against Bangladesh, it was Pink SG Test). It will be slightly different." He believes that overcoming the challenges of playing their first overseas Day/night Test will have to happen collectively. "As a team and as individuals, one has to understand and accept and get used to it (pink ball and lights) as early possible. There will be a bit of difference with pink ball. "The twilight period is more challenging than other periods but as you play more and practice more, you get used to it. It does take a little while."

An astute student of the game, Pujara is known to work on his with father Arvind Pujara, who is also his one and only coach. He has plans in place but won't like to divulge much. "The technical aspect is something that I can't discuss. I prefer not talking about it. It's a strategic thing which can't be divulged. "Even during the last tour, my preparation was good, I am confident that I am able to repeat the same preparation before this series also. I always try and add a few more things in my game, which will help me get better," he said. The 32-year-old is confident that history will repeat itself in Australia this time.