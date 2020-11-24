Ishant and Rohit Could Miss Australia Test Series: Report

India might eventually be without senior pros Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma for the four-match Test series against Australia which begins on December 17 in Adelaide. Before that both the teams will play six limited-overs games. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Ishant and Rohit might not be able to recover in time for the Tests. Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during the latter stages of the IPL while Ishant had a ribcage injury in the early stages. Rohit had been initially left out of all three squads but was later added to the Test contingent. Both Rohit and Ishant have been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and the reports emerging are not very encouraging.

The report in Mumbai Mirror mentioned, “A meeting of the experts of the NCA is understood to have taken place recently when the fitness status of the duo was discussed and then informally conveyed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, national selectors and the team management. A formal communication is expected soon.”

A couple of days back, India head coach Ravi Shastri stated that Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma must travel to Australia in the next three or four days, if they are to join up with the squad in time for the Test series. “He’s going through some tests at the NCA and they’re obviously going to decide how long he needs to take a break. But things could get difficult if he’s asked to wait for too long, then you’re talking of the quarantine again, which might make it really tough for even him to come just in time for the Test series,” Shastri said in an interview on ABC Sport’s Summer Grandstand.