India Take lead in First 2 Tests in Aus For 1st Time Since 1985-86

India had taken a 53-run lead in the first Test at Adelaide last week although they eventually lost the game by eight wickets after being bowled out for 36 in the second innings.

Back in 1985-86, India had got lead in the first Test at Adelaide, making 520 to Australia's 381, and in the second Test in Melbourne, scoring 445 against Australia's 262.

Both the games, however, produced drawn results.

In the third Test in Sydney too, India had taken the lead after scoring 600 for four wickets and dismissing the Aussies for 396. That game, however, also ended in a draw.

On Sunday in the ongoing Test, India were in danger at 116 for four but skipper Rahane scored a half-century to take them past the Australian total.

(With IANS Inputs)