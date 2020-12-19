India Collapse to 36/9 on Day 3, Register Lowest Ever Test Total

It was a dream start for Australia on Day 3 as fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ran through the Indian batting order like a hot knife through butter. India’s second innings score of 9/36 is their lowest total ever in Test cricket, eclipsing the 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.
Cummins started things off when he dismissed the nightwatch Jasprit Bumrah with a comfortable caught and bowled after which Cheteshwar Pujara edged one to Tim Paine for a duck, which opened the floodgates for Australia.
Josh Hazlewood removed Mayank Agarwal for 9 as Paine completed yet another easy catch behind the stumps after which vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane followed suit for 0.
Captain Virat Kohli, who had been watching the collapse from the other end, could not do much to change the team’s fortunes as debutant Cameron Green took a fantastic catch at gully to reduce India to 6/19, their worst score ever at the loss of the sixth wicket in the history of Test cricket.
The carnage by Australia’s bowlers saw India lose five wickets for four runs in 5.4 overs. They were 26 for eight at the drinks break.
Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari top scored for India with 9 and 8 runs, respectively, and Hazlewood finished with figures of 5/8.
None of the batsmen could register double figures in the morning session as Cummins finished with four wickets and Hazlewood picked five wickets for Australia as India’s second innings would up for 9/36 with Mohammed Shami worryingly unable to carry on due to injury after being unable to avoid a short on from Pat Cummins.
Australia now need 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.
This was also joint fourth lowest total in Test cricket history behind 26 by New Zealand, 30 (twice) by South Africa, 35 also by South Africa.
Australia and South Africa also have scored 36 before. However, barring New Zealand's 26, that happened in 1955, the rest of the lowest totals mentioned above happened prior to the second World War.
India's lowest totals in Tests:
36/9 vs Australia at Adelaide Oval in 2020
42 vs England at Lord's in 1974
58 vs Australia at Brisbane in 1947
58 vs England at Manchester in 1952
66 vs South Africa at Durban in 1996
67 vs Australia at Melbourne in 1948
75 vs West Indies at Delhi in 1987
76 vs South Africa at Ahmedabad in 2008
Published: 19 Dec 2020,11:14 AM IST