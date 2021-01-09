India Complain About Racial Abuse Directed at Bowlers: Reports

After Stumps on Day 3, the Indian cricket team lodged a complaint with the ICC that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were targets of racial abuse by the crowd at the SCG, Cricbuzz reported.
At the end of the third day's play senior players captain Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin among others spoke to the two on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, bringing to their notice that two of their players had been subjected to the abuse.
Reports suggest that there were rather dramatic scenes outside the Indian dressing rooms after stumps on day 3, with ICC and stadium security officers in long discussions with Bumrah, Siraj and the Indian team management.
Indian officials have reportedly claimed that the pair were abused by members of the public for the past two days and believe the abuse has been racist in nature.
A report in The Daily Telegraph, stated, "It's understood Indian officials say the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days, and believe the abuse has been racist in nature... amid suggestions a crowd member at the Randwick end of the ground abused Siraj who was fielding at fine leg at the time."
"In another instance while the match was still continuing, Indian staff walked around behind where Bumrah was standing in the outfield and spoke to the star quick.”
Reports further added that Bumrah spoke to security officials before leaving, and as did Siraj. Umpires and match referee David Boon also walked past India’s rooms.
On India’s previous tour to Australia in 2018/19, a set of fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were ejected after they were caught on camera racially taunting India fielders, with chants such as ‘show us your visa’ being heard.
India had previously been involved in a racism controversy on their tour of Australia in 2008 although in that case, Andrew Symonds had alleged that Harbhajan Singh had called him a monkey which the Indian player and the team denied.
