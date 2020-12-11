Hardik Pandya’s Game Awareness is Second to None: Ravi Shastri

Looking back at the T20 series win against Australia, India head coach Ravi Shastri said he was happy to see players taking responsibility.
India’s performances in T20s is more in focus currently because that is the next major ICC tournament, the T20 World Cup in 2021, and it will be played in India.
"Winning the T20s without Rohit and Bumrah was a huge achievement. What's essentially working beautifully for this team is players standing up to these responsibilities," he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
Shastri was also heaped praise on Hardik Pandya, who played as a batsman only and finished with the Player of the Series Award. The head coach referred to him as 'one of the cleanest strikers of the ball' he had ever seen.
"In that, Hardik has been a natural. His game awareness is second to none. He's one of the cleanest strikers of the ball I've seen in the game."
The head coach was also mighty impressed by T Natarajan, who made his debut in both ODIs and T20Is against Australia. In fact both his debut games were in Canberra and India won both games.
"That's because he (Natarajan) was picked only as a net bowler. He got the opportunity and turned into a golden one. The credit goes to the team management and support staff for believing in him, working with him and instilling that confidence. He's got a long journey ahead of him," Shastri said.
"We rested him because we know he's got a big load coming in. We've rested players simply because it's been continuous cricket and that's how it's going to be. The same reason the Aussies probably rested Cummins," the head coach said.
The first Test between India and Australia will take place in Adelaide from December 17 onwards. It will be a day-night affair, marking the first time that India will play a pink ball Test Down Under.
