Harbhajan Singh Lends Support to KL Rahul, Says ‘He Hasn’t Committed a Crime'

Venkatesh Prasad, Aakash Chopra Debate Over K: Rahul’s Selection

Chopra, in his Youtube video on KL Rahul, accused Prasad of running a personal agenda.

"I am not saying KL Rahul will become like Rohit Sharma but I humbly request you to stay calm. If there are any agendas, let's not peddle them. Let's talk about the numbers that are actually there and not those that suit your thoughts," he said.



Reacting to the video, Prasad posted a series of tweets and said he has nothing against Rahul or any other player. "I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash, considering he has made a great career by airing his views," he said.

"Have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it a personal agenda," Prasad further aded.