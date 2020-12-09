India vs Australia: Four Talking Points from the T20 Series Win

Virat Kohli’s India bounced back in style in the second half of the white ball part of the Australian tour and registered a 2-1 series win in the T20s against the hosts. India have been playing well in the shortest format and felt more at ease than with the ODIs given they had played only T20 cricket before this in IPL 2020.
While winning the series was important for India, it was also another chance to test themselves ahead of the 2021 World Cup. The think tank will no doubt be happy about the progress T Natarajan made but will also be concerned about the fielding.
Here’s a look at some of the talking points from the T20 series win.
Poor Fielding
India dropped a fair few catches in the field throughout the limited overs contests and the ground fielding too wasn’t up to the mark.
The normally very dependable Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul were all guilty of missing outright chances to dismiss the opposition during the T20s.
What will worry India is that this was a problem during the tour of New Zealand as well and they’ll be looking to get back doing the basics well once again because sooner or later the luck will run out.
T Natarajan Adds Another Dimension
That India have missed a good left arm pacer in recent years is no secret and the progress shown by T Natarajan can only be good news for the team. The pacer was spot on in terms of accuracy and was one of the toughest to get away after he was handed the India cap.
He finished with 6 wickets and an economy rate of less than 7 in a series where batsmen were more often than not scoring very freely.
What stood out most about Natarajan is his ability to stay calm in the death overs and consistently to execute his plans well. There’s no two ways about the fact that fast tracking him through to the playing XI was a good call.
The Middle Order Problem
The Indian batting has looked very different in the absence of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order and the middle-order weren’t able to contribute much. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey failed to deliver in the T20s.
While Pandey played only once, much was expected out of Samson and Iyer too, but neither failed to capitalize on the chances and fell cheaply in all the three games.
When India’s top order fires, the likes of Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are capable of batting teams out of the game but the support cast’s form will be a worry.
Hardik-Jadeja Rise to the Occasion
Possibly among the first few names on the team sheet for the T20s, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were instrumental in India winning the series. Both played stunning quickfire knocks in the death overs in the first two T20s to set India up for the win.
The duo stepped up to the plate when needed and showed they have the ability to tee off in time to drive the Indian batting. If not for the duo, the score line to the series and the concerns could have been much worse.
