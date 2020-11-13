Five Australian Players to Watch in ODI Series Against India

Australia were among the few teams that had played international cricket before the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in Dubai when they visited England for an ODI and T20I series. All along there were concerns regarding the Australian summer thanks to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with all that well in the past, Australia are gearing up for their ODI series against India to kick start the tour. The contests between India and Australia are always engaging and one expects that it’ll be close this time too. Here’s a look at five players who will be key to the Australian cause against India.

1. Mitchell Starc

The left arm pacer wasn’t part of the IPL this year and made it clear he did not regret it. Starc though was in excellent form during the ODIs against England and bowled some hostile spells. Since then, he’s been back in action for New South Wales the Sheffield Shield where he has done well with both the bat and ball. One of Australia’s main wicket-taking bowlers, Starc’s current form augurs well for his side and that he’s well rested is an added bonus. Not just with the ball, he’s done quite well with the bat too, and was quite angry at having to miss out on a century for his state side.

2. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell’s last ODI outing saw him score a match-winning century.

Maxwell for Australia is whole different ball game when compared to his performances in the IPL, where he’s flattered to deceive more than a few times. However, he would be slightly low on confidence after a poor season with KXIP in the IPL, where he did not clear the ropes even once. Always under the scanner, Maxwell will hope the change in uniform sparks some good luck for him. Remember the all-rounder scored a match-winning hundred for Australia in his last ODI against England, before the IPL. Returning to that kind of form makes Australia’s middle order more menacing as he can help bat a side out of the game.

3. Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis and Virat Kohli share a light moment during India’s 2018/19 tour

The all-rounder is coming off a good IPL campaign with the Delhi Capitals and will look to continue his form for Australia. Stoinis can bat in various positions and is considered to be a key player for the future by the leadership group. Stoinis, however, has not been able to nail down his berth and has the chance to work on it against the Indian side on home soil. He’ll be looking to make the chance count and bring out the Hulk-like celebration on more than a few occasions. If he gets going it’s quite a sight for fans but not for the opposition.

4. David Warner

File: David Warner celebrates a milestone during the 2019 ODI World Cup

The southpaw is one of the most dangerous batsmen at the top of the order and can single-handedly blow away oppositions. Warner’s completed a good IPL with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and is well-aware of the strengths and weaknesses of India’s bowling attack. More often than not when Warner gets going it means Australia are on course for a big total if nothing else. Australia will need Warner to be at his best for the India series and no doubt Warner will want to have his way at the top of the order. Warner, like Starc, is key to Australia’s cause no matter the day. He didn’t have a good outing against England and will want to change that at the earliest.

5. Steve Smith

File Image: Steve Smith walking off after bring dismissed.