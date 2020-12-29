Fielding, Batting Let Australia Down Against India: Tim Paine

Paine said there won't be big changes and added that the team needs to play better.

"We just need to bat better. No matter who is there, we just need to scoring runs. That is our job as the top 7 in Australian cricket team. If you are not then obviously they (selectors) will look at other people. But yeah, these are the best we have at the moment but they have not been good enough to get the job done."

The Aussie skipper hinted that they might look to attack the Indian bowlers from the next game, something that Steve Smith had said earlier in the morning before the day's play.

"Absolutely (we will take risks). Risk-rewarded, that's the way game is. Everybody does it differently. Matthew Wade sweeps, others use their feet, Cam Green didn't attack him (Ashwin) overly today but played him nice. Everyone has to have plans and have confidence to go about it," said Paine.