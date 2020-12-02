Explosive Hardik-Jadeja Stand Drives India to 302/5 in Final ODI

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Virat Kohli for a fourth successive time after the Indian captain became the fastest to reach the 12,000-run mark in ODI cricket during his second half century in the series. Kohli scored 63 after which Hardik Pandya (92*) and Ravindra Jadeja (66*) took advantage of Australia missing Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and finished off in explosive style to take India to 302/5.
Jadeja and Pandya put on tremendous partnership of 150 runs for the sixth wicket.
After winning his first toss in the series, Kohli opted to bat first as India rang in the changes. India handed T Natarajan his debut and brought in Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav, in place of Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini.
Shikhar Dhawan (16) and Gill started steadily before the southpaw was deceived by a change of pace from Sean Abbott.
Kohli and Gill put on a 56-run partnership and entertained the fans with some very classy shots. Gill however could not capitalise on the start and was trapped LBW by Ashton Agar for 33.
An out of sorts Shreyas Iyer (19) also threw it away soon after just as Kohli was looking to go through the gears. Vice-captain KL Rahul could not continue the good form from the previous game and was trapped LBW by Agar for 5, leaving India in a spot of bother at 123/4.
Australia’s bowlers continued to stifle the scoring rate and Kohli, who smashed five boundaries during his 78-ball-63, perished while trying to up the ante. India at 152/6 after 32 overs needed a big finish against the in-form Australian batting and a bowling attack that had a spring in their steps.
The big hitting Hardik Pandya was watchful early on but just after he completed his half century; went through the gears, taking a particular liking to Abbott in the 46th over.
Ravindra Jadeja too started off in similar fashion and was more than happy to keep running the quick ones along with Hardik till the 47th over when he smashed Hazlewood for a couple of sixes on either side of the wicket. Jadeja followed that up three boundaries and monster six off Abbott in the 48th over.
Jadeja and Pandya finished off with a flurry taking India to 302/5.
