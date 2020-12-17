Early India Wickets Give Australia Perfect Start in Adelaide 

Australia’s fast bowlers were on target from the word go and did not let India get away in the first session of the Adelaide Test match after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. India finished the opening session with two wickets down and the score at 41/2.

The focus was always going to be on the openers for the visiting team and unfortunately, they could not hold out. Both openers, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal (17), were bowled by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, giving Australia the perfect start.