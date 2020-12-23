David Warner and Sean Abbott Ruled Out of Boxing Day Test

Left-handed Australia opener David Warner and fast bowler Sean Abbott have been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against India because of their respective injuries. The duo will, however, rejoin the squad ahead of the third Test currently scheduled to be played from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Warner has not yet fully recovered from a groin injury he sustained during the ODI series against India, while Abbott has recovered from the calf strain he sustained during Australia A's warm-up game against India.