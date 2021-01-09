Pujara’s Slow Batting Puts Pressure on Others, Says Ricky Ponting

He was caught behind off the bowling of Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins as the sixth wicket to fall.

Pujara has been dismissed by Cummins four out of the five times in this series. Nathan Lyon has picked him once, in the first innings of the first Test.

Cummins has got Pujara caught behind on three occasions and had him caught at gully once.

The right-handed India batsman, who notched three centuries on the last tour including a 193 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, has managed to aggregate just 113 in five innings so far at an average of 22.6. This was his first half-century of this series.