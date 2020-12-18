CA Monitoring COVID-19 Cluster in Sydney, Says No Danger to Test

The Australian cricket board is currently keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney’s northern beaches but have also said that the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India is still on.
With fears of the numbers rising, Australian states and territories have imposed border restrictions after 28 cases were detected from a cluster.
Former Australia cricketer and commentator Brett Lee too was forced to fly home from the Adelaide Test due to the COVID-19 as Broadcasters Fox Sports and Channel 7 have had to stand down several members of their staff – including senior production figures, in response to Sydney’s Northern Beaches cluster. Lee is a resident of the Northern Beaches and is on a flight back home to Sydney to be with family.
"There's been lots of discussion and meetings of our medical experts, but this is the reason why throughout the summer we've had our players in bubbles in the hub," CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockley told SEN Radio.
"We're monitoring the situation; we're not panicking at all, staying calm... ... it's really watch, wait and see and I think the governments around the country have handled the pandemic so well, so we'll watch, learn and stay in touch."
On whether the SCG Test was in doubt, Hockley said: "I don't think so - this is the very reason why we have the hubs in place...
"... whether it's the WBBL players, the BBL players, the BCCI, our own Australia squads, they have been absolutely fantastic in dealing with all the protocols.
"Our medical experts have been working around the clock, we're in very good communication with health authorities around the country. It's one of the things we've had to navigate with getting cricket up safely."
