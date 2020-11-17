CA Considering Relocation of Players After Covid-19 Spike: Reports

Due to fresh spike in the coronavirus cases in South Australia, Cricket Australia is bracing for a mass airlift of players and staff into New South Wales in an attempt to save the eagerly-awaited series and the summer against India. Other states like Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania have closed their borders to South Australia on Monday, and CA on Tuesday got down to figure a way to get Australian white-ball, Test match and Australia A squads into Sydney to ensure the upcoming fixtures of the 300 million dollars season remain unaffected.

Since Monday noon, the other states have also implemented a 14-day hotel quarantine for anyone coming out of South Australia. “…the likelihood of a spontaneous airlift is a reminder of a febrile environment that has taxed sporting administrators, players and coaches,” reported ‘ESPNCricinfo’. The Australian cricket authorities, on their part, stated that all possible measures would be explored to ensure that the series goes ahead. “Our bio-security and operational teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to put in place the necessary plans to ensure players, coaches and staff are available for upcoming fixtures,” the CA said in a statement. According to the Australian media, CA is continuously “assessing” the situation.