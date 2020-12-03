Brett Lee Questions Australia’s Decision to Rest Pat Cummins

Australia lost the third ODI by 13 runs. The two teams are slated to play the first game of the three-match T2O series in Canberra on Friday.

Lee opined that a player can be rested if he is nursing an injury but a fit one should be playing as many as possible.

"If I had a week's break, whether it be a break in the tournament or whether I was rested, it's almost like you've got to go back and find that rhythm again," he said.

"There could be a guy who is carrying a hamstring injury or a little niggle, shoulder might be a bit sore, and the best way to get them into their best preparation is to have a few days off.

"That's fine but if they're fully fit they should be playing."

Cummins has not been at his best and went wicket-less in the first game before claiming 3 for 67 in the second ODI.

The 27-year-old headed to the series against India on the back of a strong finish at the IPL where he claimed nine wickets in his last four games.

"The confidence is definitely back and his pace is back and I expect that to continue all summer," Lee said.