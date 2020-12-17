Bowlers Put Aus in Command Despite Gritty Kohli Fifty in Adelaide

Having won the toss in the Pink-ball Test in slightly overcast conditions, India’s start was one that they’d want to forget very soon as Prithvi Shaw was cleaned up for a second ball duck by Mitchell Starc as he tried to drive on the up.

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then dug in and negotiated the first hour unscathed but could not continue their good work. Pat Cummins beat Agarwal for pace disturbed the woodwork to give Australia the perfect start – both openers bowled.

Kohli and Pujara then put their rock-solid defenses to good use and ensured they did not concede any more ground to Australia in the first session.

Post the dinner break, Australia’s bowlers continued their engaging battle with the Indian captain, who had a couple of awkward moments too. Pujara at the other end was doing what he does best, keep one end solid.