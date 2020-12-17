Bowlers Put Aus in Command Despite Gritty Kohli Fifty in Adelaide

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored a gritty half century but could not prevent Australia ending Day 1 in control of proceedings in the Adelaide Test. Kohli, who will be playing only this Test, scored 74 off 180 deliveries before a terrible bit of miscommunication with Ajinkya Rahane led to the captain’s dismissal – a key moment given the duo were starting to up the scoring rate but instead it allowed Australia to further tighten the screws.
Australia, who handed a debut to all-rounder Cameron Green, were impressive through the day and hardly ever lost control. At stumps, India were 233/6 with R Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha guiding them through the final half hour or so relatively comfortably.
Having won the toss in the Pink-ball Test in slightly overcast conditions, India’s start was one that they’d want to forget very soon as Prithvi Shaw was cleaned up for a second ball duck by Mitchell Starc as he tried to drive on the up.
Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then dug in and negotiated the first hour unscathed but could not continue their good work. Pat Cummins beat Agarwal for pace disturbed the woodwork to give Australia the perfect start – both openers bowled.
Kohli and Pujara then put their rock-solid defenses to good use and ensured they did not concede any more ground to Australia in the first session.
Post the dinner break, Australia’s bowlers continued their engaging battle with the Indian captain, who had a couple of awkward moments too. Pujara at the other end was doing what he does best, keep one end solid.
A very determined Kohli was batting brilliantly and looked set to finally get that elusive century in the calendar year 2020. However, that was not to be as a mix-up with Rahane, who was trying to steal a quick single, led to Kohli being run out for only the second time in Tests.
That then triggered a mini collapse as the vice-captain was unable to carry on for too long either and was trapped plum LBW a few overs after for 42 by Starc.
The new ball was zipping around under the lights as expected and Hanuma Vihari became Josh Hazlewood’s first wicket when he was trapped LBW for 16 as India lost three wickets for 19 runs.
Kohli had a close shave against Nathan Lyon too early in the session as it seemed like he had gloved on through to Tim Paine, but the Australians did not take the review. The umpire had adjudged him not out.
With Lyon in the attack, Pujara started to score a little faster and along with Kohli brought up the half century partnership off 163 deliveries, batting for most of the second session and looking set to keep Australia out on the field for a good while.
Both batsmen survived a few close calls as the edges and gloves just about evaded the catching fielders around the bat, on both sides of the wicket.
However, with the session almost coming to a close, Pujara’s vigil ended as Lyon had him caught sharply by Marnus Labuschagne for 43 off 160 deliveries. Kohli and Pujara put on 68 for the third wicket.
Rahane and Kohli successfully negotiated the session before putting in a fine display of batting in an 88-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Kohli was dogged and along with Rahane picked up the scoring rate in the final session, with the second new ball under lights looming.
Wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin however were on hand to stop Australia from running through the lower order. The duo were unbeaten on 9 and 15 respectively when stumps were drawn.
Published: 17 Dec 2020,05:09 PM IST