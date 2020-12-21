BCCI Must Send Dravid to Australia to Help India: Dilip Vengsarkar

Former India cricketer and chairman of the selection committee Dilip Vengsarkar has urged the BCCI to send Rahul Dravid to Australia to help struggling team India in the ongoing Test series.
Vengsarkar, in an interview to Times of India, said that former cricketer Dravid’s presence in the nets will be a huge boost to the men in blue.
“The BCCI must rush Dravid to Australia to help the team. No one can guide the batsmen better on how to play the moving ball in those conditions. His presence will be a huge boost to the Indian team in the nets. In any case, the NCA has been shut due to Covid for the past nine months, leaving him with little to do,” Vengsarkar said.
Dravid is currently the head of BCCI’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Vengsarkar said BCCI should send Dravid irrespective of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period as the former captain will be available to work with the team before the third Test which gets underway from January 07.
“Even if he has to serve a mandatory two-week quarantine period, he should be available for helping the Indian team at the nets before the third Test in Sydney, which will begin from January 7. It is time that Dravid is asked to be involved with the Indian team more,” Vengsarkar said.
On Saturday, Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) produced a sensational performance as India collapsed to their lowest-ever Test score of 36, paving the way for an eight-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the series for the home team.
