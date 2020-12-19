Australia Take 1-0 Lead After India’s Horrific Show in Adelaide

It was a first session where nothing went India’s way and whatever the hosts touched turned to gold!

Australia, who rolled over the Indians for 36/9 with number 11 batsman Mohammed Shami retiring hurt, needed only 90 to win which openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns almost polished off.

Even as Burns grew in confidence and remained unbeaten on 51, Wade was run out for 33 and Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed by R Ashwin at 6.

However, Steve Smith and Burns ensured there would be no joy for India, who were bowling without Shami, known to be more effective in the second innings of a Test match, as he did not take the field after his arm injury while facing Cummins. Burns finished off the contest with a six off Umesh Yadav.