Australia On Top After Hard-fought Second Session, India 107/3

Both batsmen survived a few close calls as the edges and gloves just about evaded the catching fielders around the bat, on both sides of the wicket.

Pujara’s stubborn resistance alongside captain Virat Kohli dug India out of a spot of bother after they had lost two wickets early on. Kohli and Pujara put on 68 for the third wicket before Lyon caught the inside edge and Marnus Labuschagne completed a fine catch at leg slip. It was the 10th time Lyon dismissed Pujara.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli saw out the final phase of the second session staying unbeaten on 39 and 2, with Marnus Labuschagne bowling the final over.

Earlier in the first session, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, India started off in the worst possible fashion as Prithvi Shaw was cleaned up for a second ball duck by Mitchell Starc. Mayank Agarwal and Pujara then negotiated the hour before the former was beaten by pace by Cummins.

India at 32/2, saw Kohli and Pujara then dig in for the rest of the session as Australia finished on top.