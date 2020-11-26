Australia Hold the Edge Against India Without Rohit in Sydney

Even though India have had a marginally better record over the last 24 months in ODIs against Australia, winning seven of the last 12 games, the hosts are firm favourites in the first match of the three-game ODI series begins at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. India, apart from missing star opening batsman Rohit Sharma, are also short on bowling options due to the absence of all-rounders. Australia, on the other hand, have plenty of all-rounders to choose from and that gives them options with the bat and ball.

The last time India played Down Under, on their tour in 2018-19, they won the series 2-1 going against the usual trend in Australia over the years which has seen Australia have a dominant record against them. In 51 matches they have played against Australia in Australia, India have won just 13 times including the two last time. They have lost 36 matches to Australia in their den.

For India, Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace Rohit Sharma. The right-handed batsman, who played for Kings XI Punjab as opener in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), scored heavily in the first half of the tournament before his form tapered off in the second half. Nevertheless, he kept getting good starts and finished the tournament with 424 runs. In all likelihood, he will open the innings with left-hander Shikhar Dhawan, who too did very well in the IPL, scoring over 600 runs and finishing second to KL Rahul in the run-getters' list.

Speaking on Rohit Sharma's absence, Australia skipper Aaron Finch told media on Thursday, "He is obviously a great player, someone who had great success against us. Like I said you want to play against the best players of all time. For Rohit, picking up injury wasn't ideal for him. But whoever is going to replace him, possibly Mayank Aggarwal, he is in great form. So he will be replaced with a quality player." The fact that India's top-order was in form during the IPL could bode well for them. Skipper Virat Kohli too got some runs, so did Shreyas Iyer. "Form in any format whether it is grade cricket or Test cricket, matters. It is nice to be getting runs and taking the field. Form is form," added Finch who himself couldn't make much of an impact in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring at just over 22 with one half-century. For Australia, David Warner scored runs for SunRisers Hyderabad but Steve Smith did not do too well for Rajasthan Royals.

However, the presence of all-round options could be where Australia may score against the Men in Blue.