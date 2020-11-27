Australia Bat First at SCG, India Pick Mayank Agarwal as Opener

Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss in the first ODI against India in Sydney and the hosts will bat first in the series opener. This is the first of three ODIs which kickstarts the Australian summer.
At the toss, India captain Virat Kohli announced that Shikhar Dhawan will be opening the innings with Mayank Agarwal which means Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav miss out on the first game. India have also not rested either pacer Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini, who complained of a back spasm on Thursday is also playing. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja are the two spinners for the visitors.
“It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead. The preparations have been nice,” Kohli said at the toss.
Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh says there is a good covering of grass on the pitch and the surface does not look ideal to accommodate a third spinner. The former opener
Ahead of the match both the Indian and Australian teams took part in the Barefoot Circle in what is a statement from the hosts to connect with Aboriginal culture and the land on which matches are played.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.
Published: 27 Nov 2020,08:47 AM IST