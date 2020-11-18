Andrew Tye Replaces Kane Richardson for ODIs & T20Is Against India

Right-arm fast bowler Andrew Tye has replaced Kane Richardson in the Australia squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India, which includes three ODIs and as many T20Is. Richardson has withdrawn from the squad to be with his wife and their newborn son, Cricket Australia said in a statement. "It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," CA national selector Trevor Hohns said on Wednesday.

"Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their newborn son. We will always support our players and their families; even more so given the challenging environment, we are in. We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand and support his decision," he added. Tye, who was part of Australia squad which went to England for a limited-overs series earlier this year, has so far played seven ODIs and 26 T20Is, in which he has picked up 12 and 37 wickets respectively. "AJ is incredibly skilled in both forms of the short game. He impressed in the UK with his high work ethic and his positive energy around the squad," Hohns said of Tye. "He is a great player to be able to call on."