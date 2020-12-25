Rahane’s India Have Task Cut Out Against Australia at MCG

Opener Shubman Gill replaces Prithvi Shaw, who aggregated just four across two innings in the first Test. Gill is an aggressive opener and aggregated 127 in the warm-ups, including a half-century.

Right-arm pace bowler Mohammad Siraj will make his Test debut and will replace Shami whose bowling arm was fractured on the third day of the first Test and has since returned to India.

On the eve of the second Test, Rahane talked about his role and India's record at the MCG.

"I feel proud of captaining India but the focus is on the team, not on me," said Rahane before saying that the 36 all out was just one bad moment.

"Our record at MCG is really good but what is important for us is to start well tomorrow, play to our strengths and yes, the record was very good in 2018 and also in 2014 but it is all about staying in the moment and creating a situation. Staying in the moment is important," said Rahane as he sought to banish the ghosts of the Adelaide Test.