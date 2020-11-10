Adelaide to Allow 27,000 Fans for India-Australia Pink Ball Test

The Adelaide Test will be a day-night affair and is slated to be played from December 17-21. IANS Virat Kohli and Tim Paine share a light moment. | File Image Cricket The Adelaide Test will be a day-night affair and is slated to be played from December 17-21.

A total of 27,000 spectators, which is 50 per cent of the total capacity at the Adelaide Oval, will be allowed each day during the first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Adelaide Test will be a day-night affair and is slated to be played from December 17-21. This will also be the only Test which Virat Kohli will feature in after which he will return to India for the birth of his first child with wife Anushka Sharma.

The Adelaide fixture will be the first day-night Test played between the Australia and India. Neither side has lost a day-night Test previously, with the Australian team winning all four twilight Tests in Adelaide against New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan, and India winning its only encounter at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh in 2019. Before the Test series, India and Australia will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is from November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the Manuka Oval in Canberra. "The SCG, which is set to host ODI and T20I matches and the Pink Test this summer, will hold 50 per cent of total capacity, as will Canberra's Manuka Oval for their ODI and T20Is and the Adelaide Oval for historic Day-Night Test match starting December 17," Cricket Australia stated in an official release.