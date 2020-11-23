Five Key Contests That Could Define India vs Australia ODI Series

For Virat Kohli-led India, this is their first assignment since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The Quint Virat Kohli and Adam Zampa | Image: BCCI Cricket For Virat Kohli-led India, this is their first assignment since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The Indian cricket team’s tour of Australia begins with three ODIs, of which two will be played in Sydney and the third in Canberra. For the Virat Kohli-led side this is their first assignment since the coronavirus pandemic struck and in their previous ODI series they lost 3-0. India will surely be looking to get back to winning ways against Australia, whom they beat earlier in the year as well in ODIs in India. As always, both sides are well aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses and will look to capitalise on them.

The series will of course have its own sub plots like Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc vs India’s opening batsmen. Here’s a look at some key individual battles that could decide the first leg of the tour.

Adam Zampa vs Virat Kohli Very few bowlers in world cricket have had consistent success against India’s Virat Kohli. However, Australia’s leg spinner Adam Zampa has dismissed him 7 times and is the most successful bowler against Kohli. Earlier in January, Zampa had Kohli’s number twice in the three-match series. How much will the IPL stint help Zampa? Or will Kohli have seen enough? The big scalp can open the floodgates for Australia.

Bumrah’s first ODI wicket was Smith in 2016.

Steve Smith vs Jasprit Bumrah The former Australian captain’s batting abilities are well documented and as are the exploits of Bumrah. The duo are often or rather always central to the fortunes of their sides and it will not be any different this time either. Smith has spoken about being ready to go against whatever the Indian bowlers throw at him and he does of course enjoy batting against India. On the other hand, Bumrah, when he plays and is not being rested, will be Kohli’s go to bowler against the best batsman on the other side. Smith negated Bumrah well earlier in the year and the pacer is likely to not have forgotten that. Bumrah’s first ODI wicket was Smith in 2016.

Mitchell Starc vs India’s Openers With Rohit Sharma not fit for the white-ball series, the onus will be on Shikhar Dhawan to drive the innings at the top of the order as the senior partner. Up against him will be Mitchell Starc, well rested through the year with no IPL commitments and just enough games domestically to get him going again. Starc’s ability to move the ball at pace early on is what India’s openers must look out for and negating the left arm quick is key to getting big runs on the board. Starc on his part is always looking to bowl a hostile spell and the thought process will be pretty much the same. This battle is likely to be a defining feature in all the ODIs.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Marcus Stoinis Much like Adam Zampa, Chahal has done quite a bit of damage against Australia and Kohli will no doubt look for more of that. While Chahal has had plenty of success against Maxwell, who found it tough to get runs in the IPL, it is the big hitting Marcus Stoinis that India will want dislodged early as well. Chahal is a gutsy bowler willing to invite the big shot and with his variations in pace could entice the false shot from the big hitting batsmen. If Chahal gets taken for runs it makes the situation far more difficult for India.

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket during India’s tour in 2018/19